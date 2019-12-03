Electric Propulsion Satellites Market 2019 Global Industry Leading Players Update, Gross Margin Analysis, Size, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2025

Global “Electric Propulsion Satellites Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Electric Propulsion Satellites market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Electric Propulsion Satellites industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Electric Propulsion Satellites Market:

ArianeGroup

Busek Co. Inc.

SITAEL

Accion Systems Inc.

Electric Propulsion (EP) is a class of space propulsion which makes use of electrical power to accelerate a propellant by different possible electrical and/or magnetic means. The use of electrical power enhances the propulsive performances of the EP thrusters compared with conventional chemical thrusters. Unlike chemical systems, electric propulsion requires very little mass to accelerate a spacecraft. Worldwide, there are a little Electric Propulsion Satellite manufacturers; and there is growing number of enterprises are entering the market attracted by the market potential. ArianeGroup, Busek Co and SITAEL are the top there manufacturers of Electric Propulsion Satellite in the market currently; they account more than half of the market total production volume of Electric Propulsion Satellite. North America and Europe are the largest markets of Electric Propulsion Satellite currently; but the market of Electric Propulsion Satellite in China is forecasted to experience a higher growth speed in the following years due to the growing downstream demand.The global Electric Propulsion Satellites market was 35 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Nano Satellite

Microsatellite

Others Electric Propulsion Satellites Market by Types:

Hall Effect Thruster (HET)

Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)