Electric Propulsion Satellites Market Outlook to 2024 Industry Insights Top Companies Analysis Market Driving Force and Investment Analysis for Business Development

Electric Propulsion Satellites Market Outlook to 2024

"Electric Propulsion Satellites Market" Report provides data regarding mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other vital activities in the market.

Short Details of Electric Propulsion Satellites Market Report – Electric Propulsion (EP) is a class of space propulsion which makes use of electrical power to accelerate a propellant by different possible electrical and/or magnetic means. The use of electrical power enhances the propulsive performances of the EP thrusters compared with conventional chemical thrusters. Unlike chemical systems, electric propulsion requires very little mass to accelerate a spacecraft.

Global Electric Propulsion Satellites market competition by top manufacturers

ArianeGroup

Busek Co. Inc.

SITAEL

Accion Systems Inc.

HELMET

Worldwide, there are a little Electric Propulsion Satellite manufacturers; and there is growing number of enterprises are entering the market attracted by the market potential. ArianeGroup, Busek Co and SITAEL are the top there manufacturers of Electric Propulsion Satellite in the market currently; they account more than half of the market total production volume of Electric Propulsion Satellite. North America and Europe are the largest markets of Electric Propulsion Satellite currently; but the market of Electric Propulsion Satellite in China is forecasted to experience a higher growth speed in the following years due to the growing downstream demand. The worldwide market for Electric Propulsion Satellites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 33.4% over the next five years, will reach 150 million US$ in 2024, from 35 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study. This report focuses on the Electric Propulsion Satellites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Hall Effect Thruster (HET)

Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Nano Satellite

Microsatellite