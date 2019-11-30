Electric Steering Market: 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2024 Forecast Research Report

“Electric Steering Market“2019 Industry Research report provides a comprehensive exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. The Electric Steering report also covers several factors influencing the growth of the Electric Steering market, Also, its impact on the individual segments is evaluated in this research. The report highlights the regional market, the leading market players, and several market. In addition, the research evaluated key market aspects, comprising capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, capacity, growth rate, gross, production, consumption, supply, export, market share, cost, import, gross margin, demand, and much more. The study also presents the segmentation of the worldwide Electric Steering market on the basis of end-users, applications, geography, and technology.

Secondly, global Electric Steering Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Electric Steering market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Report Description

Introduction

Electric Power Steering (EPS), possesses a variable power assist system, which provides the maximum assist to the driver while parking while providing a lesser degree of assist when traveling at highway speeds. Therefore, the EPS is more energy efficient than hydraulic systems. Unlike the hydraulic power steering systems, which continuously drive the hydraulic pump, the EPS system powers the EPS motor only when necessary. It uses an electric motor and provides increased steering capabilities with less effort, as it removes hose, fluid, drive belt, pulley, and pump. EPS is increasingly replacing hydraulic steering in the automotive sector.

Global electric steering market is an evolving market and is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The electric power steering market is driven by the automotive manufacturing sector and research & development activities by various automotive firms. Furthermore, increase in demand for automotive sensors and safety regulations, have led to the emergence of Asia Pacific as the fastest growing region. Increase in the number of electric vehicles propels the demand for the electric steering while after-sales services rendered for electric steering parts hinder the growth of the electric steering market. The global automotive electric steering market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.69%, during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of automotive electric steering market include JTEKT Corporation (Japan), ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp (U.S.), Hyundai Mobis Co (South Korea), and Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH (Germany). ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), Nexteer Automotive (U.S.), Showa Corporation (Japan), NSK Ltd (Japan), Mando Corporation (Korea), and China Automotive Systems Inc. (China) are among others.

Objectives of Global Automotive Electric Steering Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2016 to 2021

To provide insights into the factors affecting the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments as well as sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and vehicle type

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

Manufactures

Raw materials suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research institutes & education institutes

Potential investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings

The market, by type is segmented as Column Assist Electric Power Steering (C-EPS), Pinion Assist Electric Power Steering (P-EPS), Rack Assist Electric Power Steering (R-EPS) and others. P-EPS is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.35 % during the forecast period.

The market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, as passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Passenger car is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.78 % during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates the global automotive electric steering market with 44.8 % of share in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.22 % during the forecast period. Europe is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.83 % during the forecast period and reach the market size of USD 5807.8 million by 2021.

The regional analysis also includes –

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of RoW

Electric Steering Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Electric Steering Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Electric Steering market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Electric Steering market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Electric Steering market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Electric Steering market

To analyze opportunities in the Electric Steering market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Electric Steering market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Electric Steering Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Electric Steering trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Electric Steering Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Electric Steering Market

Electric Steering Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Electric Steering Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Electric Steering Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Electric Steering Market competitors.

