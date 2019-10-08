Electric Submersible Pumps Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation, Size, CAGR Status and Forecast to 2025

GE Baker Hughes

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Company

Borets Company

Grundfos Pumps Corporation

Falcon Pumps Pvt. Ltd.

Weatherford International plc

Walrus America Inc

Torqueflow Sydex Ltd

JSC Novomet-Perm

Novomet

The electrical submersible pump, typically called an ESP, is an efficient and reliable artificial-lift method for lifting moderate to high volumes of fluids from wellbores. These volumes range from a low of 150 B/D to as much as 150,000 B/D (24 to 24,600 m3/d). Variable-speed controllers can extend this range significantly, both on the high and low side.The Electric Submersible Pumps market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Submersible Pumps.

Oil & Gas

Construction

Electronics

Military

Agriculture

Others Electric Submersible Pumps Market by Types:

Onshore