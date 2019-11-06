Electric Submeter Market 2019 | Global Industry Growth, Demand, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players and Forecasts to 2024

Global "Electric Submeter Market" 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024.

The Global Electric Submeter market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Electric Submeter market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Electric Submeter market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Landis+Gyr

Itron（Silver Spring Networks）

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Aclara

Sagemcom

Leviton

Echelon

Nuri Telecom

E-Mon

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

XJ Measurement & Control Meter

Clou Electronics

HND Electronics

Longi

Hengye Electronics

Holley Metering

Wellsun Electric Meter

Sunrise

Xiou International Group

Pax Electronic Technlogy

Scope of the Report:

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The leading global players include Landis+Gyr (based in Switzerland but owned by Toshiba Corp. of Japan), GE Digital Energy (United States), Itron (United States), Aclara (United States), Honeywell (Elster Group and E-Mon), Sensus (United States) and Holley Metering (China).

The key consumption markets locate at APAC, which take a market share of about one half. North America takes the market share of 18.13%, followed by Europe with 17.66%. Asia Pacific’s consumption market has a fast growing speed.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a relatively strong curve due to the replacement of utility meters.

The worldwide market for Electric Submeter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 9450 million US$ in 2024, from 7130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Current Transformer

Rogowski Coil

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



