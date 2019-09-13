Electric Submeter Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast to 2024

Global “Electric Submeter Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Electric Submeter Market also studies the global Electric Submeter market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Electric Submeter:

Electric Submeter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric, water, gas, heat energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. It enables two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, it can gather data for remote reporting.

Electric Submeter Market by Manufactures:

Landis+Gyr

Itron（Silver Spring Networks）

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

Sensus

Elster Group

Aclara

Sagemcom

Leviton

Echelon

Nuri Telecom

E-Mon

Sanxing

Linyang Electronics

Wasion Group

Haixing Electrical

Techrise Electronics

Chintim Instruments

XJ Measurement & Control Meter

Clou Electronics

HND Electronics

Longi

Hengye Electronics

Holley Metering

Wellsun Electric Meter

Sunrise

Xiou International Group

Pax Electronic Technlogy

Electric Submeter Market Types:

Current Transformer

Rogowski Coil

Other Electric Submeter Market Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The leading global players include Landis+Gyr (based in Switzerland but owned by Toshiba Corp. of Japan), GE Digital Energy (United States), Itron (United States), Aclara (United States), Honeywell (Elster Group and E-Mon), Sensus (United States) and Holley Metering (China).

The key consumption markets locate at APAC, which take a market share of about one half. North America takes the market share of 18.13%, followed by Europe with 17.66%. Asia Pacific’s consumption market has a fast growing speed.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a relatively strong curve due to the replacement of utility meters.

The worldwide market for Electric Submeter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 9450 million US$ in 2024, from 7130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.