Electric Submeter Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 13, 2019

Electric Submeter

Global “Electric Submeter Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Electric Submeter Market also studies the global Electric Submeter market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Electric Submeter:

Electric Submeter is usually an electronic device that records consumption of electric, water, gas, heat energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. It enables two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, it can gather data for remote reporting.

Electric Submeter Market by Manufactures:

  • Landis+Gyr
  • Itron（Silver Spring Networks）
  • GE Digital Energy
  • Siemens
  • Kamstrup
  • Sensus
  • Elster Group
  • Aclara
  • Sagemcom
  • Leviton
  • Echelon
  • Nuri Telecom
  • E-Mon
  • Sanxing
  • Linyang Electronics
  • Wasion Group
  • Haixing Electrical
  • Techrise Electronics
  • Chintim Instruments
  • XJ Measurement & Control Meter
  • Clou Electronics
  • HND Electronics
  • Longi
  • Hengye Electronics
  • Holley Metering
  • Wellsun Electric Meter
  • Sunrise
  • Xiou International Group
  • Pax Electronic Technlogy

  The study objectives of this report are:

    To study and analyze the global Electric Submeter market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Electric Submeter market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global Electric Submeter companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. To project the value and sales volume of Electric Submeter submarkets, with respect to key regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Electric Submeter Market Types:

  • Current Transformer
  • Rogowski Coil
  • Other

    Electric Submeter Market Applications:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

     

    Scope of Report:

  • Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The leading global players include Landis+Gyr (based in Switzerland but owned by Toshiba Corp. of Japan), GE Digital Energy (United States), Itron (United States), Aclara (United States), Honeywell (Elster Group and E-Mon), Sensus (United States) and Holley Metering (China).
  • The key consumption markets locate at APAC, which take a market share of about one half. North America takes the market share of 18.13%, followed by Europe with 17.66%. Asia Pacific’s consumption market has a fast growing speed.
  • We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a relatively strong curve due to the replacement of utility meters.
  • The worldwide market for Electric Submeter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 9450 million US$ in 2024, from 7130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Electric Submeter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Electric Submeter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Submeter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Submeter in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Electric Submeter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Electric Submeter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Electric Submeter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Submeter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Pages: 135

    Market Overview of Electric Submeter Market

    1.1 Electric Submeter Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type I

    1.2.2 Type II

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application I

    1.3.2 Application II

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture I

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Electric Submeter Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture I Electric Submeter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture II

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Electric Submeter Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture II Electric Submeter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Electric Submeter Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Electric Submeter Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Electric Submeter Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Electric Submeter Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    Continued..

