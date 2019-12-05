 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electric Two-wheeler Market 2019: Industry Size, Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis, Development Status, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

Global “Electric Two-wheeler Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Electric Two-wheeler Market. The Electric Two-wheeler Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Electric Two-wheeler Market: 

Electric two-wheelers are plug-in electric vehicles powered by electricity stored on board in a rechargeable battery used for driving of one or more electric motors. Electric two-wheelers have lower operating costs compared to the conventional ICE vehicles with performance alike. Also, these vehicles also help in saving costs related to fuel, spark plug change, and oil filter replacements coupled with their minimalistic design characteristics have resulted in low maintenance costs.The advent of increased greenhouse and carbon emissions is expected to contribute to the adoption of electric scooters over the next years. E-transportation has become an eco-friendly alternative with growing pressure to reduce the carbon footprint across the globe. Factors such as an increase in fuel costs and maintenance of fuel-powered vehicles are expected to have positive impact on the industry growth. The global Electric Two-wheeler market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Electric Two-wheeler Market:

  • AIMA
  • Yadea
  • Sunra
  • BYVIN
  • TAILG
  • Lvyuan
  • Incalcu
  • Lvjia
  • Lima
  • Supaq
  • Bodo
  • Slane
  • OPAI
  • Xiaodao Ebike
  • Birdie Electric
  • Gamma
  • Mingjia
  • Qianxi Vehicle

    Regions covered in the Electric Two-wheeler Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Electric Two-wheeler Market by Applications:

  • <14 yrs
  • 14-35 yrs
  • 36-60 yrs
  • >60 yrs

    Electric Two-wheeler Market by Types:

  • Electric Motorcycles
  • Electric Scooters

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Electric Two-wheeler Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Electric Two-wheeler Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Electric Two-wheeler Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Electric Two-wheeler Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Electric Two-wheeler Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Electric Two-wheeler Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Electric Two-wheeler Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Electric Two-wheeler Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Electric Two-wheeler Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Electric Two-wheeler Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Electric Two-wheeler Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Electric Two-wheeler Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Electric Two-wheeler Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Electric Two-wheeler Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Electric Two-wheeler Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Electric Two-wheeler Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Electric Two-wheeler Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Electric Two-wheeler Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Electric Two-wheeler Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Electric Two-wheeler Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electric Two-wheeler Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Electric Two-wheeler Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Electric Two-wheeler Revenue by Product
    4.3 Electric Two-wheeler Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Electric Two-wheeler Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Electric Two-wheeler by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Electric Two-wheeler Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Electric Two-wheeler Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Electric Two-wheeler by Product
    6.3 North America Electric Two-wheeler by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Electric Two-wheeler by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Electric Two-wheeler Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Electric Two-wheeler Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Electric Two-wheeler by Product
    7.3 Europe Electric Two-wheeler by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Electric Two-wheeler by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Two-wheeler Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Two-wheeler Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Electric Two-wheeler by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Electric Two-wheeler by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Electric Two-wheeler by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Electric Two-wheeler Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Electric Two-wheeler Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Electric Two-wheeler by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Electric Two-wheeler by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-wheeler by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-wheeler Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-wheeler Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-wheeler by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-wheeler by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Electric Two-wheeler Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Electric Two-wheeler Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Electric Two-wheeler Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Electric Two-wheeler Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Electric Two-wheeler Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Electric Two-wheeler Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Electric Two-wheeler Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Electric Two-wheeler Forecast
    12.5 Europe Electric Two-wheeler Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Electric Two-wheeler Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Electric Two-wheeler Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Electric Two-wheeler Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Electric Two-wheeler Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

