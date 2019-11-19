Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis By Key Players, Share, Revenue,Trends, Organizations Size, Growth, Opportunities, And Regional Forecast To 2024

“Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market” Report 2019 highlights well known performers from the global And Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market along with their contribution into the marketplace to see their progress at intervals the calculable time. The global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) investigation report covers recent improvements whereas forecasting the expansion of most players along with their market shares.

Short Details of Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Report – Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) is a device which converts the alternating current (AC) distributed by electric utilities to the direct current (DC) needed to recharge the battery of electric vehicle. There are a number of different types of battery chargers based on the way they control the charging rate and whether installed on the electric vehicles, such as on-board and off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC). Generally, the former has a small power, while off-board is large and has power more than 30 KW.,

Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market competition by top manufacturers

Chargepoint(US)

ABB(Switzerland)

Eaton(Ireland)

Leviton(US)

Blink Charging(US)

Schneider Electric(France)

Siemens(Germany)

General Electric(US)

AeroVironment(US)

IES Synergy(France)

Chargemaster(Elektromotive)

Efacec (Portugal)

Clipper Creek(US)

DBT-CEV(France)

Pod Point(UK)

BYD(China)

NARI(China)

Xuji Group(China)

Potivio(China)

Auto Electric Power Plant(China)

Wanbang(China)

Qingdao Telaidian(China)





This report focuses on the Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Residential Charging

Commercial Charging

Workplace Charging,

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential Charging

Commercial Charging

Workplace Charging

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

————————————————————

3 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) by Country

5.1 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

8 South America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) by Country

8.1 South America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

11 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

