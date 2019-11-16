Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market 2019 :Size, Share, Global Production,Supply,Sales and Future Demand Market Research Report, Market Strategies, and Market Forecast to 2024

“Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market” report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Short Details of Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Market Report – Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) is a device which converts the alternating current (AC) distributed by electric utilities to the direct current (DC) needed to recharge the battery of electric vehicle. There are a number of different types of battery chargers based on the way they control the charging rate and whether installed on the electric vehicles, such as on-board and off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC). Generally, the former has a small power, while off-board is large and has power more than 30 KW.

Global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market competition by top manufacturers

Chargepoint(US)

ABB(Switzerland)

Eaton(Ireland)

Leviton(US)

Blink Charging(US)

Schneider Electric(France)

Siemens(Germany)

General Electric(US)

AeroVironment(US)

IES Synergy(France)

Chargemaster(Elektromotive)

Efacec (Portugal)

Clipper Creek(US)

DBT-CEV(France)

Pod Point(UK)

BYD(China)

NARI(China)

Xuji Group(China)

Potivio(China)

Auto Electric Power Plant(China)

Wanbang(China)

Qingdao Telaidian(China)



The Scope of the Report:

The global electric vehicle charger (EVC) market developed rapidly in the past five years, now United States, China and Western Europe are dominated the EVC market, especially in China, now has been the largest market of electric vehicle and EVC. In addition, China, United States, India and major European countries have planned to expand the electric vehicle market; this will give a big boost to the EVC market.

The major electric vehicle charger (EVC) producers are mainly distributed in United States, UK, France, Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Portugal and China, like Chargepoint, Leviton, Blink Charging, General Electric, AeroVironment and Clipper Creek are dominating the North America; ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, IES Synergy, Chargemaster(Elektromotive), Efacec, DBT-CEV and Pod Point are dominating the Europe market.

In future, the global market will be more competitive, and some giants may expand their market market position through mergers and acquisitions, such as Chargemaster purchased Elektromotive in 2017.

The worldwide market for Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.3% over the next five years, will reach 5990 million US$ in 2024, from 1790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential Charging

Commercial Charging