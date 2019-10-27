Electric Vehicle Market by Bottom-up and Top-down Approaches (2019-2024)

About Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicle is one kind of new vehicle which utilizes the unconventional fuel as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section. The unconventional fuel generally is power. It mainly includes the PHEV and BEV.

Electric Vehicle Market Key Players:

Volkswagen

Mitsubishi

Renault

Nissan

BMW

Tesla

Volvo

Mercedes-Benz

Hyundai

PSA

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Electric Vehicle in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

PHEV

BEV Electric Vehicle Market Applications:

Home Use

In the Europe wide, major sellers mainly are Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, Renault, GMH-Gruppe, Nissan, BMW, Tesla, Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, PSA and others.

Volkswagen is the largest seller of electric vehicle in Europe, its sales volume is 51528 Unit in 2015, its sales volume of Europe market exceeds 26.5% in 2015.The next is Mitsubishi and Renault.

The worldwide market for Electric Vehicle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.