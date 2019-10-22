Electric Vehicle Sound Generators Market 2019-2024 | Modern Analysis of Global Competition, Strategic Technology and Progressive Approach

Electric vehicle sound generators are also referred to as acoustic vehicle alerting systems (AVAS). They are essentially devices generating sound and are fitted to hybrid, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to emit vehicle running sound at high and low speeds to warn cyclists, pedestrians, visually impaired individuals and other road users about vehicle presence.

Electric vehicle sound generators are also referred to as acoustic vehicle alerting systems (AVAS). They are essentially devices generating sound and are fitted to hybrid, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to emit vehicle running sound at high and low speeds to warn cyclists, pedestrians, visually impaired individuals and other road users about vehicle presence.

Electric Vehicle Sound Generators Market by Top Manufacturers:

Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, HARMAN International, Nissan Motor Company Ltd., Tesla Inc., Daimler AG, Volkswagen AG, KUFATEC GmbH & Co. KG, Kendrion N.V., Sound Racer, BMW AG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Mando-Hella Electronics Corp.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV), Others (Electric Golf Carts, Quadricycles, Other NEVs)

By Sales Channel

OEM, Aftermarket, Large (>500 tons)

Regional Analysis: – Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Country-Level Analysis: – United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, are the top countries playing important role in the Electric Vehicle Sound Generators market.

