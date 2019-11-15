Electric Water Pumps Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2024

The Global Electric Water Pumps market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Electric Water Pumps market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Electric Water Pumps market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Bosch

Aisin

Continental

KSPG

Gates

Scope of the Report:

Europe and USA are the two largest production regions, in 2017, Europe is the largest production region, it occupies about 60%, North America is the second largest production region, it occupies about 24.6% market share; The Electric Water Pumps industry is relative concentrated industry, the largest five manufactures occupy about 89% market share.

The largest consumption regions are Europe and USA, the Europe occupies about 36.5% market share and the North America occupies about 31.52% market share in 2017; the consumption regions are relative dispersion.

The Electric Water Pumps’ production is mainly concentrated in the Europe and North America; the developing countries’ consumption mainly depends on import market.

In the future, the technology of Electric Water Pumps will be more and more mature, and the application regions will expand, it will have larger market share in the automotive battery. The future price will have great relationship with the power and frequency. China will be a potential market.

The worldwide market for Electric Water Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.4% over the next five years, will reach 1060 million US$ in 2024, from 650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

12V EWP

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Engine

Turbocharger

Battery

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



