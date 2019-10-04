Electric Water Pumps Market 2019-2024 |Business Opportunities, Growth And Scope, Business Strategies with Major Key Players, Future Prospects, Future Challenges, Economic Aspect and Forecast to 2024

Electric water pumps are a growing market segment, with the global market valued at XXX million USD in 2019 and expected to reach XXX million USD by 2024.

Electric water pump is activated by battery and motor only on demand for cooling. The just function minimizes the load on engine.Electric water pumps are a part of a growing number of newer vehicles where higher efficiency engines are demanded. Aside from providing standard engine cooling, they reduce engine load and can be controlled by sensors to provide the necessary amount of coolant at any time. Some new vehicles even use up to three pumps for various systems, including cabin heating, turbocharger and battery system cooling.

Top Manufacturers:

Bosch

Aisin

Continental

KSPG

Gates



Market Type Segments:

12V EWP

Application Segments:

Engine

Turbocharger

Battery