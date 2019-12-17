Electric Wheelchair (Powered Wheelchairs) Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

This report studies the Electric Wheelchair market, A motorized wheelchair, powerchair, electric wheelchair or electric-powered wheelchair (EPW) is a wheelchair that is propelled by means of an electric motor rather than manual power. Motorized wheelchairs are useful for those unable to propel a manual wheelchair or who may need to use a wheelchair for distances or over terrain which would be fatiguing in a manual wheelchair. They may also be used not just by people with traditional mobility impairments, but also by people with cardiovascular and fatigue based conditions. Centre wheel drive electric wheelchair is used in the smaller space with good flexibility, but the front wheels on uneven terrain conditions or the rear wheel is easily caused stagnation of wheelchair card.Figure Picture of Electric WheelchairThe electric powered wheelchair was said to be invented by George Klein who worked for the National Research Council of Canada, to assist injured veterans during World War II.A powerchair can be used by someone who hasnt got the dexterity or mobility, perhaps, to drive a mobility scooter due to arm, hand, shoulder or more general disabling conditions, and do not have the leg strength to propel a manual chair with their feet. EPWs can offer various powered functions such as tilt, recline, leg elevation, seat elevation, and others useful or necessary to health and function.A powerchair user might also have special seating or arm and leg rest requirements that are better served by a powerchair than a mobility scooter

olden Technologies

Drive Medical

Invacare Corp

Hoveround Corp

Heartway

21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp

EZ Lite Cruiser

Merits Health Products

Dane

Centre Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair

Hospital

According to the statistical data, Demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Large quantities of electric wheelchairs have to be imported. More players will enter into this market.

Electric wheelchairs market is mainly occupied by large companies, Invacare Corp as the largest player in the market product about 10.85% of electric wheelchairs and made more than 11.70% of revenue share. Pride Mobility Products Corp followed as second product about 9.07% in 2016.

Each of the electric wheelchair manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retail stores, their authorized distributors or their partners, those electric wheelchair manufacturers keep keen on expanding their electric wheelchair sales. To achieve better sales businesses, electric wheelchair manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

