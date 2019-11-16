Electric Winch Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Applications Types and Competitors till 2024

Short Details of Electric Winch Market Report – Electric winches are most commonly used to pull an automobile, boat, crane, truck, or other piece of Machinery & Equipment from a problematic area. If a car goes off the road and down into a ravine, for example, trucks with these types of winches are used to hook the car and pull it back to the road. They can also be used to tug boats to safety. There have even been rare instances in which they have helped save large animals from tricky holes and pits.

Global Electric Winch market competition by top manufacturers

Mile Marker Industries

LLC

Ingersoll Rand

Harken

COMEUP Industries

WARN

Superwinch

Ramsey Winch

Winchmax

Taiwan Hoist and Cable Co.

Ltd

Patterson

KOSTER

Champion

Vulcan

RAM Winch & Hoist



The Scope of the Report:

The global Electric Winch industry mainly concentrates in China, NA and Europe. The global leading players in this market are Mile Marker Industries, LLC, Ingersoll Rand, Harken, COMEUP Industries, WARN, Superwinch, Ramsey Winch, Winchmax, Taiwan Hoist and Cable Co., Ltd, Patterson, KOSTER, Champion, Vulcan, RAM Winch & Hoist and etc.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Electric Winch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 2340 million US$ in 2024, from 1500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electric Winch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Single Reel

Double Reel By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Sailboats

O&G off Shore Boats

Oceanographic Research Vessels

Automobile

Truck