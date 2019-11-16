 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electric Winch Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Applications Types and Competitors till 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Electric Winch

InternationalElectric Winch Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.

Short Details of Electric Winch  Market Report – Electric winches are most commonly used to pull an automobile, boat, crane, truck, or other piece of Machinery & Equipment from a problematic area. If a car goes off the road and down into a ravine, for example, trucks with these types of winches are used to hook the car and pull it back to the road. They can also be used to tug boats to safety. There have even been rare instances in which they have helped save large animals from tricky holes and pits.

Global Electric Winch  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Mile Marker Industries
  • LLC
  • Ingersoll Rand
  • Harken
  • COMEUP Industries
  • WARN
  • Superwinch
  • Ramsey Winch
  • Winchmax
  • Taiwan Hoist and Cable Co.
  • Ltd
  • Patterson
  • KOSTER
  • Champion
  • Vulcan
  • RAM Winch & Hoist

The Scope of the Report:

The global Electric Winch industry mainly concentrates in China, NA and Europe. The global leading players in this market are Mile Marker Industries, LLC, Ingersoll Rand, Harken, COMEUP Industries, WARN, Superwinch, Ramsey Winch, Winchmax, Taiwan Hoist and Cable Co., Ltd, Patterson, KOSTER, Champion, Vulcan, RAM Winch & Hoist and etc.
Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.
The worldwide market for Electric Winch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 2340 million US$ in 2024, from 1500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Electric Winch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Single Reel
  • Double Reel

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Sailboats
  • O&G off Shore Boats
  • Oceanographic Research Vessels
  • Automobile
  • Truck
  • Others

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Electric Winch  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Electric Winch  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Electric Winch  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Electric Winch  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Electric Winch  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Electric Winch  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Electric Winch  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Electric Winch  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Electric Winch  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Electric Winch  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Electric Winch  by Country

    5.1 North America Electric Winch  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Electric Winch  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Electric Winch  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8 South America Electric Winch  by Country

    8.1 South America Electric Winch  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Electric Winch  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Electric Winch  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Electric Winch  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Winch  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Winch  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Winch  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Electric Winch  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    11 Global Electric Winch  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Electric Winch  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Electric Winch  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Electric Winch  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Electric Winch  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Electric Winch  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Electric Winch  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Winch  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Electric Winch  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Winch  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Electric Winch  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Electric Winch  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Electric Winch  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Electric Winch  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Electric Winch  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Electric Winch  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

