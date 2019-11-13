Electrical Discharge Machine Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

Know About Electrical Discharge Machine Market:

Electrical discharge machining (EDM), also known as spark machining, spark eroding, burning, die sinking, wire burning or wire erosion, is a manufacturing process whereby a desired shape is obtained by using electrical discharges (sparks). Material is removed from the work piece by a series of rapidly recurring current discharges between two electrodes, separated by a dielectric liquid and subject to an electric voltage. One of the electrodes is called the tool-electrode, or simply the “tool” or “electrode,” while the other is called the workpiece-electrode, or “work piece.” The process depends upon the tool and work piece not making actual contact.The Electrical Discharge Machine market was valued at 3130 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 5290 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electrical Discharge Machine.

Top Key Manufacturers in Electrical Discharge Machine Market:

Mitsubishi Electric

Sodick

GF Machining

Makino

CHMER EDM

ONA Electroerosion

Methods Machine Tools

Seoul Precision Machine

Exeron

Shanghai Esuntek Machinery

Excetek Technology

AA EDM

MC Machinery Systems

Beaumont Machine

Aerospace

Production Machinery

Die & Mold

Others Electrical Discharge Machine Market by Types:

Sinker EDM

Wire EDM