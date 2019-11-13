 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electrical Discharge Machine Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 13, 2019

Electrical Discharge Machine_tagg

The research report gives an overview of “Electrical Discharge Machine Market” by analysing various key segments of this Electrical Discharge Machine market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Electrical Discharge Machine market competitors.

Regions covered in the Electrical Discharge Machine Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Electrical Discharge Machine Market: 

Electrical discharge machining (EDM), also known as spark machining, spark eroding, burning, die sinking, wire burning or wire erosion, is a manufacturing process whereby a desired shape is obtained by using electrical discharges (sparks). Material is removed from the work piece by a series of rapidly recurring current discharges between two electrodes, separated by a dielectric liquid and subject to an electric voltage. One of the electrodes is called the tool-electrode, or simply the “tool” or “electrode,” while the other is called the workpiece-electrode, or “work piece.” The process depends upon the tool and work piece not making actual contact.The Electrical Discharge Machine market was valued at 3130 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 5290 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electrical Discharge Machine.

Top Key Manufacturers in Electrical Discharge Machine Market:

  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Sodick
  • GF Machining
  • Makino
  • CHMER EDM
  • ONA Electroerosion
  • Methods Machine Tools
  • Seoul Precision Machine
  • Exeron
  • Shanghai Esuntek Machinery
  • Excetek Technology
  • AA EDM
  • MC Machinery Systems
  • Beaumont Machine
  • Knuth

    Electrical Discharge Machine Market by Applications:

  • Aerospace
  • Production Machinery
  • Die & Mold
  • Others

    Electrical Discharge Machine Market by Types:

  • Sinker EDM
  • Wire EDM
  • Fast Hole Drilling EDM

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

