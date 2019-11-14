Electrical Enclosures Market 2019 Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2019 to 2024

International Electrical Enclosures Market 2019 Global Business research report reflects the historical summary of current marketplace Situation and forecast 2019-2024. The research analysts offer an elaborate description of the value chain and its own distributor evaluation.

Short Details of Electrical Enclosures Market Report – Electrical enclosures protect electrical equipment such as power generators, transformers, and various telecommunication devices and contain electrical components such as knobs, switches, and displays. They are available in various sizes; although broadly, those used for industrial applications are larger than those used in residential areas. This market can be segmented into two groups: enclosures used in the power generation process and those used for transmission & distribution (T&D). This market can also be segmented by the type of material used to manufacture the enclosure into the following categories: plastics, plastic composites, metals, and metal alloys. Plastics typically used for electrical enclosures include acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polycarbonate, and styrenic polymers, which can also be reinforced with glass or carbon fibers to increase their mechanical and temperature resistance. PVC was commonly employed for this purpose but its usage has been discouraged as it does not meet modern standards. Among metals and alloys, stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum find wide usage. Metal enclosures are sturdier, durable, and offer better protection to environmental elements but are also costlier and difficult to mold compared to plastic enclosures.Increasing demand for energy and electricity is driving the global electrical enclosures market. China is likely to be a lucrative market due to the rapid industrialization in this country. Expansion of the electrical enclosures market in developed countries in Europe & North America is projected to be moderate (as power infrastructure is already well-developed in these regions) and driven by the installation of power stations running on renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind energy. The need to upgrade the power infrastructure in emerging countries is likely to propel the market for electrical enclosures in the near future. India, Indonesia, and Nigeria are estimated to invest substantially in the utilities sector in the next decade as several parts in these countries do not have access to reliable sources of electricity. The use of better quality materials to manufacture electrical enclosures is also anticipated to become prevalent in these countries with low-cost materials such as PVC expected to be phased out. Demand for good quality electrical enclosures is high in the oil & gas industry. Other major end-users of this market include the power generation, water & wastewater, and mining industries.

Global Electrical Enclosures market competition by top manufacturers

Adalet

Allied Moulded Products Inc.

Apx Enclosures Inc.

Atlas Manufacturing

Attabox

Austin Electrical Enclosures

B&R Enclosures

Bartakke Electrofab Pvt. Ltd.

And Many More…….

This report focuses on the Electrical Enclosures in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The worldwide market for Electrical Enclosures is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 7980 million US$ in 2023, from 5840 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Wall-mounted enclosure

Floor-mounted/Free-standing enclosure

Underground

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Power generation & distribution

Oil & gas

Metals & mining

Medical

Pulp & paper

Food & beverages

Transportation

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Electrical Enclosures Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Wall-mounted enclosure

1.2.2 Floor-mounted/Free-standing enclosure

1.2.3 Underground

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Power generation & distribution

1.3.2 Oil & gas

1.3.3 Metals & mining

1.3.4 Medical

1.3.5 Pulp & paper

1.3.6 Food & beverages

1.3.7 Transportation

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Adalet

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Electrical Enclosures Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Adalet Electrical Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Allied Moulded Products Inc.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Electrical Enclosures Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Allied Moulded Products Inc. Electrical Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Apx Enclosures Inc.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Electrical Enclosures Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Apx Enclosures Inc. Electrical Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Atlas Manufacturing

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Electrical Enclosures Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Atlas Manufacturing Electrical Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Attabox

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Electrical Enclosures Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Attabox Electrical Enclosures Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

And Continue………………………………….

