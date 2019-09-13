Electrical Insulation Materials Market 2019| Global Industry Analysis by Size, Trends, Growth, Factors, Business Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Forecast till 2024

Short Details of Electrical Insulation Materials Market Report – The main aim of Electrical Insulation Materials is to separate electrical conductors without passing current from one to the other and to safeguard individuals from electrically energized wires and parts. A complete knowledge of Electrical Insulation Materials and standards for safe working practices is required.

Weidmann (WICOR Group)

Dupont

Krempel

Pucaro (ABB)

Elantas Electrical Insulation

3M

Von Roll

Toray

ISOVOLTA AG

Nitto Denko Corporation

Sichuan EM Technology

Axalta (The Carlyle Group)

Suzhou Jufeng

Suzhou Taihu

Zhejiang Rongtai

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

The Electricity Power application dominated the Electrical Insulation Materials market during the forecast period, closely followed by Electrical and Electronics industry in 2016. New Energy industry application is also expected to witness high growth rate between 2016 and 2022.

Currently, China is the largest Electrical Insulation Materials market, in terms of value, closely followed by Europe. Some of the factors driving the growth of the North American market are high growth of end-use industries, local manufacturing, and increased number of domestic players in various market segments.

The worldwide market for Electrical Insulation Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 13700 million US$ in 2024, from 10100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electrical Insulation Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Electrical Insulating Resins & Coatings

Electrical Laminates and Moulded Products

Film and Composite Materials

Mica Products

Prepregs and Impregnating Insulation Materials

Electrical Plastics

Electricity Power

Electrical and Electronics

Motor

Aerospace

New Energy

Electricity Power

Electrical and Electronics

Motor

Aerospace

New Energy