Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Research Analysis 2019-2024 includes Product Category, Application and Specification

December 1, 2019

Electrically Conductive Adhesives

Global “Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Electrically Conductive Adhesives:

This report studies the Electrically Conductive Adhesives market. An electrically conductive adhesive is a glue that is primarily used for electronics.The electric conductivity is caused by a component that makes ca. 80% of the total mass of an electrically conductive adhesive. This conductive component is suspended in a sticky component that holds the electrically conductive adhesive together. The particles of the conductive component are in contact to each other and in this way make electric current possible.

Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Manufactures: 

  • Henkel
  • H.B. Fuller
  • DOW Corning
  • Panacol-Elosol
  • 3M
  • Aremco Products
  • Mereco Technologies
  • Holland Shielding
  • M.G. Chemicals
  • Masterbond
  • Kemtron

  • Major Classification:

  • Epoxy Based Adhesive
  • Silicone Based Adhesive
  • Acrylic Based Adhesive
  • Others

    Major Applications:

  • Automotive Market
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Aerospace Market
  • Biosciences Market
  • Other

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • Electrically Conductive Adhesives industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, which production volume accounted for more than 47.04% of the total production volume of global Electrically Conductive Adhesives in 2016. Henkel is the world leading manufacturer in global Electrically Conductive Adhesives market with the market share of 13.70%, in terms of revenue, followed by H.B. Fuller, DOW Corning, Panacol-Elosol and 3M.
  • Compared to 2015, Electrically Conductive Adhesives market managed to increase revenue by 5.32 percent to 1646.41 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 1563.21 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Electrically Conductive Adhesives market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.
  • With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Electrically Conductive Adhesives raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Electrically Conductive Adhesives.
  • The worldwide market for Electrically Conductive Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 1890 million US$ in 2024, from 1720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Electrically Conductive Adhesives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Electrically Conductive Adhesives product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electrically Conductive Adhesives, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electrically Conductive Adhesives in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Electrically Conductive Adhesives competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Electrically Conductive Adhesives breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Electrically Conductive Adhesives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electrically Conductive Adhesives sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 117

    TOC of Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market

    1 Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Electrically Conductive Adhesives by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Electrically Conductive Adhesives Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Electrically Conductive Adhesives Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Electrically Conductive Adhesives Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Electrically Conductive Adhesives Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

