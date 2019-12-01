Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Research Analysis 2019-2024 includes Product Category, Application and Specification

Global “Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Electrically Conductive Adhesives:

This report studies the Electrically Conductive Adhesives market. An electrically conductive adhesive is a glue that is primarily used for electronics.The electric conductivity is caused by a component that makes ca. 80% of the total mass of an electrically conductive adhesive. This conductive component is suspended in a sticky component that holds the electrically conductive adhesive together. The particles of the conductive component are in contact to each other and in this way make electric current possible.

Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Manufactures:

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

DOW Corning

Panacol-Elosol

3M

Aremco Products

Mereco Technologies

Holland Shielding

M.G. Chemicals

Masterbond

Kemtron

Major Classification:

Epoxy Based Adhesive

Silicone Based Adhesive

Acrylic Based Adhesive

Others Major Applications:

Automotive Market

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace Market

Biosciences Market

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Electrically Conductive Adhesives industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, which production volume accounted for more than 47.04% of the total production volume of global Electrically Conductive Adhesives in 2016. Henkel is the world leading manufacturer in global Electrically Conductive Adhesives market with the market share of 13.70%, in terms of revenue, followed by H.B. Fuller, DOW Corning, Panacol-Elosol and 3M.

Compared to 2015, Electrically Conductive Adhesives market managed to increase revenue by 5.32 percent to 1646.41 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 1563.21 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Electrically Conductive Adhesives market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Electrically Conductive Adhesives raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Electrically Conductive Adhesives.

The worldwide market for Electrically Conductive Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 1890 million US$ in 2024, from 1720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.