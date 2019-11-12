 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2024

November 12, 2019

Electrically Conductive Adhesives

Global “Electrically Conductive Adhesives Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Electrically Conductive Adhesives in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Henkel
  • H.B. Fuller
  • DOW Corning
  • Panacol-Elosol
  • 3M
  • Aremco Products
  • Mereco Technologies
  • Holland Shielding
  • M.G. Chemicals
  • Masterbond
  • Kemtron

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Electrically Conductive Adhesives industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Types:

  • Epoxy Based Adhesive
  • Silicone Based Adhesive
  • Acrylic Based Adhesive
  • Others

    Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Applications:

  • Automotive Market
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Aerospace Market
  • Biosciences Market
  • Other

    Finally, the Electrically Conductive Adhesives market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Electrically Conductive Adhesives market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Electrically Conductive Adhesives industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, which production volume accounted for more than 47.04% of the total production volume of global Electrically Conductive Adhesives in 2016. Henkel is the world leading manufacturer in global Electrically Conductive Adhesives market with the market share of 13.70%, in terms of revenue, followed by H.B. Fuller, DOW Corning, Panacol-Elosol and 3M.
  • Compared to 2015, Electrically Conductive Adhesives market managed to increase revenue by 5.32 percent to 1646.41 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 1563.21 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Electrically Conductive Adhesives market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.
  • With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Electrically Conductive Adhesives raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Electrically Conductive Adhesives.
  • The worldwide market for Electrically Conductive Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 1890 million US$ in 2024, from 1720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Electrically Conductive Adhesives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 117

    1 Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Electrically Conductive Adhesives by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Electrically Conductive Adhesives Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Electrically Conductive Adhesives Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Electrically Conductive Adhesives Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Electrically Conductive Adhesives Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Electrically Conductive Adhesives Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

