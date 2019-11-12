Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Size, Sales Volume, Growth, Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global “Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Electrically Conductive Adhesives in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

DOW Corning

Panacol-Elosol

3M

Aremco Products

Mereco Technologies

Holland Shielding

M.G. Chemicals

Masterbond

Kemtron

The report provides a basic overview of the Electrically Conductive Adhesives industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Types:

Epoxy Based Adhesive

Silicone Based Adhesive

Acrylic Based Adhesive

Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market Applications:

Automotive Market

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace Market

Biosciences Market

Electrically Conductive Adhesives industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, which production volume accounted for more than 47.04% of the total production volume of global Electrically Conductive Adhesives in 2016. Henkel is the world leading manufacturer in global Electrically Conductive Adhesives market with the market share of 13.70%, in terms of revenue, followed by H.B. Fuller, DOW Corning, Panacol-Elosol and 3M.

Compared to 2015, Electrically Conductive Adhesives market managed to increase revenue by 5.32 percent to 1646.41 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 1563.21 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Electrically Conductive Adhesives market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Electrically Conductive Adhesives raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Electrically Conductive Adhesives.

The worldwide market for Electrically Conductive Adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 1890 million US$ in 2024, from 1720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.