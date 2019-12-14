Electrochromic Materials Market 2019: Overview, Top Manufactures, Electrochromic Materials Market Demands, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

About Electrochromic Materials:

This report studies the Electrochromic Materials market, Electrochromic materials have the property of a change, evocation, or bleaching of color as effected either by an electron-transfer (redox) process or by a sufficient electrochemical potential. The main classes of electrochromic materials are surveyed here, with descriptions of representative examples from the metal oxides, viologens (in solution and as adsorbed or polymeric films), conjugated conducting polymers, metal coordination complexes (as polymeric, evaporated, or sublimed films), and metal hexacyanometallates. Examples of the applications of such electrochromic materials are included. Other materials aspects important for the construction of electrochromic devices include optically transparent electrodes, electrolyte layers, and device encapsulation. Commercial successes, current trends, and future challenges in electrochromic materials research and development are summarized.

Top Key Players of Electrochromic Materials Market:

Gentex Corporation

Saint-Gobain (Sage Glass)

View

ChromoGenics

EControl-Glas

PPG Industries

Gesimat

Ricoh

GSI Technologies (NTERA)

Zhuzhou Kibing

Ningbo Miro Electronic Technology

Zhuhai Kaivo Optoelectronic Technology

Changzhou Yapu Smart Variable Color Optics

Asahi Glass Co

Hitachi Chemical

Major Types covered in the Electrochromic Materials Market report are:

Organic Dyes

Conducting Polymers

Major Applications covered in the Electrochromic Materials Market report are:

Automobile Rearview Mirror

Smart Window

Display

Defense

Others Scope of Electrochromic Materials Market:

Electrochromic Materials can be used in Automobile Rearview Mirror, Smart Window, Display, Defense and Others, Automobile Rearview Mirror is the largest consumer of Electrochromic Materials in nowadays. Consumption volume from Automobile Rearview Mirror industry reached to 11597.5 K sq.ft in 2017, contributing 59.18% market share.

North America has become the largest manufacturer and consumer of Electrochromic Materials. In 2017, North America produces 18738.9 K sq.ft Electrochromic Materials. The follower is Europe, whose production volume was 297.5 K sq.ft. Since Electrochromic Materials are mainly used in Automobile Rearview Mirror industry, the targeted clients of Electrochromic Materials industry distributes in countries, where Automobile Rearview Mirror industry is promising.

Price of Electrochromic Materials is influenced by raw materials deeply. Then price fell down slowly from 2013 to 2017, keeping consistent with raw materialsâ price fluctuations. Electrochromic Materials manufacturers should pay close attention to the Electrochromic Materials raw material market.

The worldwide market for Electrochromic Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 2300 million US$ in 2024, from 1520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electrochromic Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.