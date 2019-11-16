 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electrocoating Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Electrocoating

Global Electrocoating Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Electrocoating Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Electrocoating industry.

Geographically, Electrocoating Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Electrocoating including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Electrocoating Market Repot:

  • BASF
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • Nippon Paint
  • PPG
  • Valspar
  • Shanghai Kinlita Chemical
  • KCC
  • Modine
  • Shimizu
  • Tatung Fine Chemicals

    About Electrocoating:

    Electrocoating is an organic coating method that uses electrical current to deposit paint onto a part or assembled product. Because of its ability to coat even the most complex parts and assembled products with specific performance requirements, electrocoating is used throughout industry as a means to coat products in various categories such as: agricultural equipment, appliances, automobiles, automotive parts, marine components, transformers, metal office furniture, lawn & garden equipment and furniture, fasteners, trim appliances, fixtures and much more.

    Electrocoating Industry report begins with a basic Electrocoating market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Electrocoating Market Types:

  • Cathodic
  • Anodic

    Electrocoating Market Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Heavy Duty Equipment
  • Decorative & Hardware
  • Appliances
  • Other

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Electrocoating market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Electrocoating?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Electrocoating space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Electrocoating?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Electrocoating market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Electrocoating opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Electrocoating market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Electrocoating market?

    Scope of Report:

  • The automotive sector is the largest consumer of electrocoating technology, and the growing automotive sector in developing nations highly contributes to the market growth. High demand for e-coating in the automotive sector is mainly driven by the growing production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The market for e-coating is influenced by end-user industries awareness about the need for corrosion-free, smooth finish, wide compatibility with other coatings (liquid and powder), applicability on all types of substrates, such as steel, aluminum, electro-galvanized, galvanized, zinc, iron, etc., and the level of protection that can be achieved through this technology. The automotive manufacturers promote the trend of color customization in vehicles, especially in passenger cars. The increasing purchasing power in developing countries, economic growth, growing infrastructure projects supported by respective governments, and the need for automobiles add to the high demand for e-coating.
  • Cathodic type coatings offer high chemical and corrosion resistance, and are mostly used in automotive and appliance industries. These type of coatings are generally preferred for the complex ware packages, or parts with cavities or hidden portions that need coating. Their availability in a wide range of color and gloss, make them an ideal choice for exterior one-coat final finishes. All the automakers employ cathodic epoxy e-coating for under the hood applications, and as a prime coat. These coatings are used, when there is a requirement for UV durability and corrosion resistance, on ferrous substrates.
  • The increasing population in Asia-Pacific, and the need for automobiles (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, heavy-duty equipment, such as agricultural and construction equipment, military, and aerospace), followed by appliances, decorative & hardware, fasteners, HVAC, steel strapping, general finishing, and other bulk products, are anticipated to increase the global consumption of e-coating. Asia-Pacific leads the e-coating market, with a share of 48.9% of the global market, followed by Europe (24.7%), North America (23.9%), and Rest of the World (2.5%)
  • The global Electrocoating market is valued at 3273.3 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4282.5 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Electrocoating.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Electrocoating market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Electrocoating market by product type and applications/end industries.

    In the end, the report focusses on Electrocoating Market major leading market players in Electrocoating industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Electrocoating Industry report also includes Electrocoating Upstream raw materials and Electrocoating downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 118

    1 Electrocoating Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Electrocoating by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Electrocoating Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Electrocoating Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Electrocoating Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Electrocoating Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Electrocoating Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Electrocoating Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Electrocoating Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Electrocoating Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

