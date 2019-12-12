Electrode Paste Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

Global “Electrode Paste Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Electrode Paste market size.

About Electrode Paste:

Electrode Paste also known as Soderberg Electrode Paste made from mix of fractions of Calcined Petroleum Coke (CPC) or Electrically Calcined Anthracite Coal (ECA coal) mixed with Coal Tar Pitch as Binder and Anthracene Oil at a predetermined temperature. It is used as conductor in sub merged arc furnace under self-Baking process while manufacturing different types of Ferro Alloys and Calcium Carbides.

Top Key Players of Electrode Paste Market:

Elkem

Yangguang Carbon

Jinli Carbon

Danyuan Carbon

Ukrainskiy Grafit

VUM

Rheinfelden Carbon

Graphite India

India Carbon

Redox

Eastem Electrodes & Coke

Dakang Fine Chemical

GongYi Sanjing

Hisea Energy

Ningxia TLH Group

Carbon Resources Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813363 Major Types covered in the Electrode Paste Market report are:

Briquette Type

TrapeziumType

Cylindrical (Cylinder) Type Major Applications covered in the Electrode Paste Market report are:

Ferro Alloy

Calcium Carbide

Metal Cleaning Process

Others Scope of Electrode Paste Market:

The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include Elkem, Yangguang Carbon, Jinli Carbon, Danyuan Carbon, Ukrainskiy Grafit, VUM, Rheinfelden Carbon, Graphite Asia Other, Asia Other Carbon, Redox, Eastem Electrodes & Coke, Dakang Fine Chemical, GongYi Sanjing, Hisea Energy, Ningxia TLH Group, Carbon Resources and so on. Among them, Elkem and Yangguang Carbon are the leaders of this market with about 70% revenue share. Other companies are much smaller.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. There hardly to have obvious technology breakthrough except deeper system function integration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

On the other side, there are some factors which are responsible to hinder the growth of global Electrode Paste market, one of them is the environmental requirements.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Electrode Paste is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.