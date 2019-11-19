 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electroless Plating Market 2019: Industry Share, Size, Emerging Technologies, Future Trends, Competitive Analysis and Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 19, 2019

Electroless Plating

Electroless Plating Market” Report also covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by Electroless Plating industry. Electroless Plating Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades. Electroless Plating Market analyze factors which influence Demand for Electroless Plating s, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by business vendors, regional evaluation, Segment by type, applications of entire Electroless Plating industry.

Short Details of Electroless Plating  Market Report – Electroless Nickel Plating is the deposition of a nickel-phophorous alloy onto a metal substrate without the use of an electrical current.

Global Electroless Plating  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Shanghai Xinyang Semiconductor Materials
  • MacDermid Incorporated
  • KC Jones Plating Company
  • Atotech
  • Bales
  • Coventya
  • okuno chemical industries
  • C.Uyemura & Co.
  • Ltd
  • ARC Technologies
  • INCERTEC
  • Sharretts Plating
  • Erie Plating
  • Tawas Plating
  • Japan Kanigen

The Scope of the Report:

Thera are many Electroless Plating manufactures in the world, global Electroless Plating production will reach about 118938 K m2 in 2016 from 82140 K m2 in 2011. The average growth is about 7.68% from 2011 to 2016. Electroless Plating production main focus on USA, Europe and China, USA Electroless Plating production took about 29.02%, Europe Electroless Plating production took about 27.14% of total market in 2015, the followed is China, about 16.36%.

Global demand of Electroless Plating has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 7.78%, and similar to production growth. Electroless Plating major type is Low-phosphorus electroless nickel,Medium-phosphorus electroless nickel,High-phosphorus electroless nickel ,Electroless copper ,Electroless composites.Downstream applications field include Chemical Industry,Oil Industry,Automotive Industry,Electronics Industry,Aerospace Industry,Machinery Industry, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Electroless Plating, and stimulate the development of Electroless Plating industry.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, Electroless Plating retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of Electroless Plating brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Electroless Plating field.

The worldwide market for Electroless Plating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 5960 million US$ in 2024, from 5200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Electroless Plating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Low-phosphorus electroless nickel
  • Medium-phosphorus electroless nickel
  • High-phosphorus electroless nickel
  • Electroless copper
  • Electroless composites
  • Others

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Chemical Industry
  • Oil Industry
  • Automotive Industry
  • Electronics Industry
  • Aerospace Industry
  • Machinery Industry
  • Others

