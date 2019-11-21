Electrolyzer Market 2019 Global Growth Insights to 2024 – by Recent Size, Share, Business Growth, Regional Demand, Segmentation and Competitive Analysis Research Report

“Electrolyzer Market” Report also covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by Electrolyzer industry. Electrolyzer Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades. Electrolyzer Market analyze factors which influence Demand for Electrolyzer s, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by business vendors, regional evaluation, Segment by type, applications of entire Electrolyzer industry.

Short Details of Electrolyzer Market Report – Electrolysis is a promising option for hydrogen production from renewable resources. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called electrolyze. Electrolyzes can range in size from small, appliance-size equipment that is well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that could be tied directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.

Global Electrolyzer market competition by top manufacturers

Proton On-Site

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Teledyne Energy Systems

Hydrogenics

Nel Hydrogen

Suzhou Jingli

Beijing Zhongdian

McPhy

Siemens

TianJin Mainland

Areva H2gen

Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

Asahi Kasei

Idroenergy Spa

Erredue SpA

ShaanXi HuaQin

Kobelco Eco-Solutions

ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

ITM Power

Toshiba

The worldwide market for Electrolyzer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 1390 million US$ in 2024, from 880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Electrolyzer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

PEM Electroliser

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEVs

Power to Gas

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Electrolyzer Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Electrolyzer Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Electrolyzer Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Electrolyzer Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Electrolyzer Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Electrolyzer Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Electrolyzer Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Electrolyzer Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Electrolyzer by Country

5.1 North America Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Electrolyzer Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Electrolyzer Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Electrolyzer by Country

8.1 South America Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Electrolyzer Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Electrolyzer Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Electrolyzer Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

11 Global Electrolyzer Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Electrolyzer Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Electrolyzer Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Electrolyzer Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Electrolyzer Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Electrolyzer Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Electrolyzer Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Electrolyzer Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Electrolyzer Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Electrolyzer Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Electrolyzer Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Electrolyzer Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Electrolyzer Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

