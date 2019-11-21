 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electrolyzer Market 2019 Global Growth Insights to 2024 – by Recent Size, Share, Business Growth, Regional Demand, Segmentation and Competitive Analysis Research Report

By Joann Wilson on November 21, 2019

Electrolyzer

Electrolyzer Market” Report also covers producers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges confronted by Electrolyzer industry. Electrolyzer Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades. Electrolyzer Market analyze factors which influence Demand for Electrolyzer s, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by business vendors, regional evaluation, Segment by type, applications of entire Electrolyzer industry.

Short Details of Electrolyzer  Market Report – Electrolysis is a promising option for hydrogen production from renewable resources. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called electrolyze. Electrolyzes can range in size from small, appliance-size equipment that is well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that could be tied directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.

Global Electrolyzer  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Proton On-Site
  • 718th Research Institute of CSIC
  • Teledyne Energy Systems
  • Hydrogenics
  • Nel Hydrogen
  • Suzhou Jingli
  • Beijing Zhongdian
  • McPhy
  • Siemens
  • TianJin Mainland
  • Areva H2gen
  • Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy
  • Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment
  • Asahi Kasei
  • Idroenergy Spa
  • Erredue SpA
  • ShaanXi HuaQin
  • Kobelco Eco-Solutions
  • ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH
  • ITM Power
  • Toshiba

The worldwide market for Electrolyzer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 1390 million US$ in 2024, from 880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Electrolyzer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Traditional Alkaline Electroliser
  • PEM Electroliser

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Power Plants
  • Steel Plant
  • Electronics and Photovoltaics
  • Industrial Gases
  • Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEVs
  • Power to Gas
  • Others

