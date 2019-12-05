 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market 2019 Current Status, Recent Developments, Significant Growth Rate, Cost Structure, and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

Global "Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market" report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market.

Know About Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market: 

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is a kind of surgical navigation system, which can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patients anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer.Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System generally includes three magnetic field generators and one magnetic field detector. The advantage of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is low cost, convenient and flexible, no blocking problem of the light path between the detector and the generator. The disadvantage is that Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is very sensitive to the metal objects, especially for the ferromagnetic instrument in the surgical area. Because of the operation room has monitor, anesthesia machine and other equipment, so a large number of multi frequency electromagnetic wave can influences the accuracy and reliability of electromagnetic navigation.In the last several years, Global market of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.3%.North America region is the largest supplier of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System, with a production market share nearly 64% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System, enjoying production market share nearly 34% in 2015.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27 %.Market competition is not intense. Medtronic, Brainlab, Fiagon, Veran Medical, Karl Storz, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.With the development of medical technology level, Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System will be widely used in surgical field. The Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System will become more and more accurate in surgical process.The global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System market was 160 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market:

  • Medtronic
  • Brainlab
  • Fiagon
  • Collin Medical
  • Karl Storz
  • Scopis
  • Veran Medical

    Regions covered in the Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market by Applications:

  • Orthopedic Navigation System
  • ENT Navigation System
  • Spinal Navigation System
  • Neurosurgery Navigation System

    Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market by Types:

  • 110 VAC
  • 240 VAC

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Revenue by Product
    4.3 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System by Product
    6.3 North America Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System by Product
    7.3 Europe Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Forecast
    12.5 Europe Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

