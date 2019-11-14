Electromagnetic Therapy Device Market 2019-Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insight, Size, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2024

“Electromagnetic Therapy Device Market” analysis reports provides a significant wellspring of fast information for business strategists and based examination. It provides the Electromagnetic Therapy Device business inspection with advancement analysis and the peak value, the income, petition and supply info. Real makers Evaluation of Electromagnetic Therapy Device Market.
Short Details of Electromagnetic Therapy Device Market Report – Electromagnetic therapy is a pseudoscientific form of alternative medicine which claims to treat disease by applying electromagnetic radiation to the body.
Global Electromagnetic Therapy Device market competition by top manufacturers
- Orthofix Holdings
- BEMER
- Dolphin MPS
- Curatronic
- Swiss Bionic Solutions
- ORIN
- OMI
- HealthyLine
- Medithera GmbH
- Earth Pulse
- Itech Medical Division
- NiuDeSai
- Banglijian
- Green Sea
The global average price of Electromagnetic Therapy Device is in the decreasing trend, from 467 USD/Unit in 2012 to 461 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Electromagnetic Therapy Device includes High Frequency and Low Frequency. The proportion of Low Frequency in 2016 is about 65%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
Electromagnetic Therapy Device is widely used in Bone Growth, Pain Relief and other field. The most proportion of Electromagnetic Therapy Device is Bone Growth, and the proportion in 2016 is 51%. The trend of Hospitals is stable.
North America is the largest supplier of Electromagnetic Therapy Device, with a production market share nearly 52% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Electromagnetic Therapy Device, enjoying production market share nearly 26% in 2016.
North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.
Market competition is not intense. Orthofix Holdings, BEMER, Dolphin MPS, Curatronic
Swiss Bionic Solutions, ORIN etc. are the leaders of the industry.
The worldwide market for Electromagnetic Therapy Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2024, from 310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Electromagnetic Therapy Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
