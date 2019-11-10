Electromechanical Cylinders Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

Global “Electromechanical Cylinders Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Electromechanical Cylinders in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Electromechanical Cylinders Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Bosch Rexroth AG

SKF

BJ-Gear

Parker

Tsubakimoto

RACO

Moog Flo-Tork

Mul-T-Lock

Exlar

Linearmech

Venture

AIM

The report provides a basic overview of the Electromechanical Cylinders industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Electromechanical Cylinders Market Types:

<100mm/s

100mm/s-500mm/s

500mm/s-1000mm/s

Other Electromechanical Cylinders Market Applications:

Food industry (Food & Beverage)

Medical industry

Automotive Industry

Electromechanical Cylinders Market Applications:

Food industry (Food & Beverage)

Medical industry

Automotive Industry

Other

First, as for the Electromechanical Cylinders industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top five manufacturers are Parker, SKF, Tsubakimoto, Bosch Rexroth AG, Linearmech, which are close to 43.87 per cent totally in 2015 global production. The Parker which has 10.69% market share in 2016 is the leader in the Electromechanical Cylinders industry. The manufacturers following Parker are SKF and Tsubakimoto, which respectively has 9.54% and 9.31% market production share in 2016.

Second, the global consumption of Electromechanical Cylinders products rises up from 161690 units in 2012 to 208640 units in 2016, with a CAGR of 6.58%. At the same time, the revenue of world Electromechanical Cylinders sales market has a leap from 298.54 million dollar in 2012 to 373.46 million dollar in 2016.

Third, Europe is the largest production region for Electromechanical Cylinders with 38.14% production share in 2016, and North America is the largest Consumption region for Electromechanical Cylinders with 30.61% consumption share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Electromechanical Cylinders is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 550 million US$ in 2024, from 400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.