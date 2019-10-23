Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market Research Report 2019 by Opportunities, Players, Size, Global Forecast To 2024

Global “Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13837171

About Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS)

Electronic air suspension system (EAS) is a kind of air suspension system which is controlled by an electrical system. Electronic air suspension system uses suspension dampers equipped with external inflatable air bags to control the height of the corners of the vehicle. The dampers may be either passive or controlled, and may be either struts or shock absorbers. A motor-driven air compressor provides high-pressure air to inflate the air bags, which act to elevate the height of that particular corner. When the air is let out in a controlled deflation, the vehicle returns to the desired trim height. Sensors are used to measure and compare the actual height of the vehicle to the desired height. The sensors send signals to an Electronic Control Unit (ECU), which automatically controls the activity of the air compressor and the inflation/deflation of the air bags.The products in this report mainly cover electronic air suspension system in OE market and aftermarket.

Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market Key Players:

Continental

Hitachi

Dunlop

ThyssenKrupp

Wabco

ACCUAIR

Air Lift

Continental(China)

Hitachi(China)

Wabco(China)

BWI Group

Komman Global Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) market is a growing market into the different sector at present years. The Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. With thorough market segment in terms of different Countries, this report divides the market into a few key countries, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share, and growth rate of the market in these countries over the forecast period 2019-2024. Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market Types:

OEM

Aftermarket Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Applications:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle