Electronic Alarm Clock Market 2019: Top Company, Industry Trends by Key Players, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Cost and Revenue 2024

Global “Electronic Alarm Clock Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Electronic Alarm Clock market size.

About Electronic Alarm Clock:

In an electric bell-style alarm clock, the bell is rung by an electromagnetic circuit and armature that turns the circuit on and off repeatedly.

Top Key Players of Electronic Alarm Clock Market:

SDI Technologies

Philips Electronics

Braun

Emerson Radio Corporation

LEXON

Oregon Scientific

Westclox

Compas

Sonic Alert

Acctim

AcuRite

La Crosse Technology

Gingko Electronics

Polaris Clock

SONY

Reida

Electrohome

LED

LCD Major Applications covered in the Electronic Alarm Clock Market report are:

Home use

Travel use Scope of Electronic Alarm Clock Market:

Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Electronic Alarm Clock market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Electronic Alarm Clock in 2017.

In the industry, SDI Technologies profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Philips Electronics and Braun ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 14.74%, 8.46% and 4.82% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Electronic Alarm Clock, including LED and LCD. And LCD is the main type for Electronic Alarm Clock, and the LCD reached a sales volume of approximately 4616.67 K Unit in 2017, with 61.34% of global sales volume.

The worldwide market for Electronic Alarm Clock is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.