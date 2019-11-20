 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Electronic Braking Systems (EBS)

Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) industry.

Geographically, Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Repot:

  • ontinental
  • Advics Group
  • WABCO
  • Knorr Bremse
  • Bosch
  • Haldex
  • MAN

  • About Electronic Braking Systems (EBS):

    Electronic braking system (EBS) is an automobile brake technology that automatically varies the amount of force applied to each of a vehicles brakes, based on road conditions, speed, loading, etc. Always coupled with anti-lock braking systems, EBS can apply more or less braking pressure to each wheel in order to maximize stopping power whilst maintaining vehicular control. Typically, the front end carries the most weight and EBS distributes less braking pressure to the rear brakes so the rear brakes do not lock up and cause a skid.

    Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Industry report begins with a basic Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Types:

  • Disc EBS
  • Drum EBS

    Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Applications:

  • Truck
  • Trailer
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS)?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Electronic Braking Systems (EBS)?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market?

    Scope of Report:

  • The global average price of electronic braking systems (EBS) is in the decreasing trend, from 606 USD/Unit in 2012 to 561 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years
  • The classification of electronic braking systems (EBS) includes disc EBS and drum EBS, and the proportion of drum EBS in 2016 is about 75%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
  • Electronic braking systems (EBS) are widely used in truck, trailer and other field. The most proportion of electronic braking systems (EBS) is used in truck, and consumption proportion is about 58%.
  • Market competition is intense. Continental, Advics Group, WABCO, Knorr Bremse, Bosch, Haldex, MAN are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 3730 million US$ in 2024, from 2660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market major leading market players in Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Industry report also includes Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Upstream raw materials and Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) downstream consumers analysis.

    1 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

