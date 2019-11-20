Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Geographically, Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

ontinental

Advics Group

WABCO

Knorr Bremse

Bosch

Haldex

MAN

About Electronic Braking Systems (EBS): Electronic braking system (EBS) is an automobile brake technology that automatically varies the amount of force applied to each of a vehicles brakes, based on road conditions, speed, loading, etc. Always coupled with anti-lock braking systems, EBS can apply more or less braking pressure to each wheel in order to maximize stopping power whilst maintaining vehicular control. Typically, the front end carries the most weight and EBS distributes less braking pressure to the rear brakes so the rear brakes do not lock up and cause a skid. Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Industry report begins with a basic Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Types:

Disc EBS

Truck

Trailer

The global average price of electronic braking systems (EBS) is in the decreasing trend, from 606 USD/Unit in 2012 to 561 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years

The classification of electronic braking systems (EBS) includes disc EBS and drum EBS, and the proportion of drum EBS in 2016 is about 75%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Electronic braking systems (EBS) are widely used in truck, trailer and other field. The most proportion of electronic braking systems (EBS) is used in truck, and consumption proportion is about 58%.

Market competition is intense. Continental, Advics Group, WABCO, Knorr Bremse, Bosch, Haldex, MAN are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 3730 million US$ in 2024, from 2660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.