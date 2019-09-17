 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on September 17, 2019

Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Global “Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid:

Hydrofluoric acid is a solution of hydrogen fluoride (HF) in water. It is a colourless solution that is highly corrosive, capable of dissolving many materials, especially oxides. Electronic grade hydrofluoric acid is divided into EL, UP, UPS, UPSS.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid capacity, production, value, price and market share of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in global market.

Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Manufactures:

  • Stella Chemifa Corp
  • FDAC
  • Honeywell
  • Solvay (Zhejiang Lansol)
  • Morita
  • Sunlit Chemical
  • Zhejiang Kaiheng Electronic Materials
  • Do-Fluoride Chemicals
  • Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical
  • Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronics Materials
  • Shaowu Fluoride
  • Shaowu Huaxin
  • Yingpeng Group
  • Sanmei

  • Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Types:

  • UP Grade
  • UP-S Grade
  • UP-SS Grade
  • EL Grade

    Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Applications:

  • Integrated Circuit
  • Solar Energy
  • Glass Product
  • Monitor Panel
  • Other

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is fast relatively. China is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced downstream industries and rapid development of economy. However, the demand in China is mainly concentrated in the field of EL grade.
  • The major raw material for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid is AHF. In the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Initial materials fluorite mainly concentrated in China, Mongolia, South Africa and Mexico. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in those areas. China has a long history and unshakable status in this industry. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid industry. The price changes in 2017 are mainly due to the sharp rise in the price of fluorite.
  • The worldwide market for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.3% over the next five years, will reach 1540 million US$ in 2024, from 810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 124

    TOC of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Production

    2.2 Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Revenue by Type

    6.3 Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

    8.3 Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Product Description

    Continued..

