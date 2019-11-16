Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis And Supply Demand 2019-2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market” report provides in-depth information about Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) market to grow at a CAGR of 3.05% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The ELD is a device that aids enterprises to accurately manage, track, and share records of duty status (RODS) data of their vehicle feet. Ourelectronic logging devices market analysis considers the revenues generated based on components that include telematics unit, engine module, and external display. Our analysis also considers the sales of electronic logging devices in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the telematics unit segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) :

Donlen Corp.

Geotab Inc.

Omnitracs LLC

Teletrac Navman US Ltd.