Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market Size, Share, And Trends And Forecast 2019-2023

The “Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) Market” Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc. Some other factors such as price, cost, as import, export, gross margin, and consumption are also analyzed. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 3.05% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The ELD is a device that aids enterprises to accurately manage, track, and share records of duty status (RODS) data of their vehicle feet. Our electronic logging devices market analysis considers the revenues generated based on components that include telematics unit, engine module, and external display. Our analysis also considers the sales of electronic logging devices in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the telematics unit segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Use of ELDs to enhance the quality of driving The adoption of electronic logging devices is increasing significantly as it helps commercial vehicle owners in tracking the driving patterns of drivers. The use of ELDs also provides real-time notifications to drivers on the condition of the vehicle components, which eases maintenance and repair work. Such benefits are fueling the increased adoption of ELDs to improve road safety and business efficiency. Thus, the use of ELDs to enhance the quality of driving will fuel the growth of the ELDs market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global electronic logging devices market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic logging devices manufacturers, that include Donlen Corp., Geotab Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Teletrac Navman US Ltd., and Trimble Inc. Also, the electronic logging devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

