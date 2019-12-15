 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2019: Overview, Top Manufactures, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Demands, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)

GlobalElectronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market size.

About Electronic Shelf Label (ESL):

Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.ESL takes advantage of Zigbee, a low-power wireless communication technology, to keep product prices updated in real time. ESL consists of an e-paper equipped tag and gateway which delivers product information. The central server transmits information of each product to the gateway, which in turn sends such information to thousands of tags at the same time.An electronic shelf label includes a transceiver configured to communicate with a plurality of wireless data tags associated with a plurality of retail products.

Top Key Players of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market:

  • SES (imagotag)
  • Pricer
  • Samsung
  • E Ink
  • Displaydata
  • Opticon Sensors Europe B.V
  • DIGI
  • Hanshow Technology
  • LG innotek
  • Panasonic
  • Altierre

    Major Types covered in the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market report are:

  • Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays
  • E papers Displays

    Major Applications covered in the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market report are:

  • Department Stores/Mass Merchandise
  • Grocery/Supermarket
  • Drug Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Others

    Scope of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market:

  • Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is a technology-intensive industry. There are less than twenty manufacturers in this industry. The top two manufacturers are Store Electronic Systems (imagotag) and Pricer in 2015. The other competitors include Displaydata, E Ink, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V,
  • DIGI, Altierre, Hanshow Technology and new entrants like Panasonic, LG innotek and Samsung etc. There are also a number of smaller regional companies or companies that are attempting to develop products with a view to establishing a position on the market. With the restructuring of the sector, for example, if one or more competitors were to enter into an alliance with a strong partner, this could constitute a threat to other players in the market. The growth of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry depends on the acceptance of retail store.
  • At present, in developed countries, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced R & D capability and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.
  • The worldwide market for Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.2% over the next five years, will reach 1790 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Report pages: 118

    1 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market by Regions

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

