Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2019 Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Future Trend and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL)

GlobalElectronic Shelf Label (ESL) Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Manufactures:

  • SES (imagotag)
  • Pricer
  • Samsung
  • E Ink
  • Displaydata
  • Opticon Sensors Europe B.V
  • DIGI
  • Hanshow Technology
  • LG innotek
  • Panasonic
  • Altierre

    Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Types:

  • Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays
  • E papers Displays

    Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Applications:

  • Department Stores/Mass Merchandise
  • Grocery/Supermarket
  • Drug Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Others

    Scope of Reports:

  • Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is a technology-intensive industry. There are less than twenty manufacturers in this industry. The top two manufacturers are Store Electronic Systems (imagotag) and Pricer in 2015. The other competitors include Displaydata, E Ink, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V,
  • DIGI, Altierre, Hanshow Technology and new entrants like Panasonic, LG innotek and Samsung etc. There are also a number of smaller regional companies or companies that are attempting to develop products with a view to establishing a position on the market. With the restructuring of the sector, for example, if one or more competitors were to enter into an alliance with a strong partner, this could constitute a threat to other players in the market. The growth of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry depends on the acceptance of retail store.
  • At present, in developed countries, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced R & D capability and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.
  • The worldwide market for Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.2% over the next five years, will reach 1790 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 118

    1 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

