Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2019 Size, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Future Trend and Forecast to 2024

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Manufactures:

SES (imagotag)

Pricer

Samsung

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Hanshow Technology

LG innotek

Panasonic

Altierre Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Types:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

E papers Displays Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Applications:

Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

Grocery/Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others Scope of Reports:

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is a technology-intensive industry. There are less than twenty manufacturers in this industry. The top two manufacturers are Store Electronic Systems (imagotag) and Pricer in 2015. The other competitors include Displaydata, E Ink, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V,

DIGI, Altierre, Hanshow Technology and new entrants like Panasonic, LG innotek and Samsung etc. There are also a number of smaller regional companies or companies that are attempting to develop products with a view to establishing a position on the market. With the restructuring of the sector, for example, if one or more competitors were to enter into an alliance with a strong partner, this could constitute a threat to other players in the market. The growth of Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry depends on the acceptance of retail store.

At present, in developed countries, the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is generally at a more advanced level. The worlds largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced R & D capability and leading technical level. However, foreign companiesâ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Asia companies.

The worldwide market for Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.2% over the next five years, will reach 1790 million US$ in 2024, from 630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.