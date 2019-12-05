Electronic Shelf Label System Market: Global Enhancement Study by Market Overview, Summary Methodology, Size and Growth Over the Forecast 2025

Global “Electronic Shelf Label System Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Electronic Shelf Label System Market. The Electronic Shelf Label System Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Electronic Shelf Label System Market:

Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.Chinaâs Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System industry is still an undeveloped market. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) System product. With the popularity of NFC Smartphone, more and more supermarket and retail stores choose the ESL, which is cost effective and more convenient.The Electronic Shelf Label System market was valued at 620 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1570 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Shelf Label System.

Top Key Manufacturers in Electronic Shelf Label System Market:

SES (imagotag)

Pricer

SoluM

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

DIGI

Hanshow Technology

LG innotek

Panasonic

Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

Grocery/Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others Electronic Shelf Label System Market by Types:

Standard (1-3 inch)

Mid-Large (3.1-7 inch)