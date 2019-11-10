Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market: Global Distributors, Traders and Dealers Marketing Channel Future Trend and Size Prediction to 2025

Global “Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market:

Pricer(Sweden)

SES-imagotag(France)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics(South Korea)

E Ink Holding(Taiwan)

Displaydata(UK)

M2Communication(Taiwan)

Diebold Nixdorf(Germany)

The electronic shelf label (ESL) market for display components is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) market can be attributed to driving factors such as increasing operational efficiency with real-time product positioning, more cost-efficient and less time-consuming alternative to paper labels, and trending retail automation. The global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market by Applications:

Introduction

Healthcare

Logistics

Retail

Manufacturing

Automotive

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market by Types:

Lcd Esl

Segmented E-Paper Esl