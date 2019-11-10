 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market: Global Distributors, Traders and Dealers Marketing Channel Future Trend and Size Prediction to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 10, 2019

Global “Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market:

  • Pricer(Sweden)
  • SES-imagotag(France)
  • Samsung Electro-Mechanics(South Korea)
  • E Ink Holding(Taiwan)
  • Displaydata(UK)
  • M2Communication(Taiwan)
  • Diebold Nixdorf(Germany)
  • Opticon Sensors Europe(Netherlands)

    Know About Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market: 

    The electronic shelf label (ESL) market for display components is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of the electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) market can be attributed to driving factors such as increasing operational efficiency with real-time product positioning, more cost-efficient and less time-consuming alternative to paper labels, and trending retail automation.The global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market by Applications:

  • Introduction
  • Healthcare
  • Logistics
  • Retail
  • Manufacturing
  • Automotive
  • Fast-Moving Consumer Goods

    Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market by Types:

  • Lcd Esl
  • Segmented E-Paper Esl
  • Full-Graphic E-Paper Esl

    Regions covered in the Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue by Product
    4.3 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) by Product
    6.3 North America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) by Product
    7.3 Europe Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Forecast
    12.5 Europe Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Electronic Shelf Labels(ESL) Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

