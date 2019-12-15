 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market by Size, Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Market Forecast by 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems

Global “Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market: 

Electronic toll collection (ETC) aims to eliminate the delay on toll roads by collecting tolls electronically. ETC determines whether the cars passing are enrolled in the program, alerts enforcers for those that are not, and electronically debits the accounts of registered car owners without requiring them to stop.
The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems.

Top Key Manufacturers in Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market:

  • Xerox
  • 3M
  • Kapsch Trafficom AG
  • Q-Free
  • Cubic Transportation Systems
  • Inc.
  • Telematics
  • Siemens
  • Thales Group
  • Transcore
  • Hitachi
  • MHI
  • TRMI
  • Illinoistollway
  • Metro Infrasys
  • Conduent Business Services

    Regions Covered in the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

  • Highway
  • Urban
  • Bridge
  • Others

    Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

  • Vehicle Automatic Understanding System
  • Short Range Communication
  • Global Position Finding Satellite System

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Revenue by Product
    4.3 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America

    7 Europe

    8 Asia Pacific

    9 Central & South America

    10 Middle East and Africa

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Forecast
    12.5 Europe Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

