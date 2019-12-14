Electronics Recycling Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Electronics Recycling Market Analysis:

Electronic recycling helps to recover precious metals by ensuring that toxic and hazardous substance are handled properly thereby minimizing the environmental impact associated with mining.

Geographically, Europe dominated the e-waste recycling market followed by North America in 2017. The European recycling rate is slightly higher than North America due to efficient approach to recycling guided by two directives; RoHS Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive and the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE). Most of the e-waste from developed countries was imported to developing countries such as India, China and Pakistan due to cheap labor and no mandatory recycling regulations. In addition, the amount of e-waste in South Africa is expected to increase eight times in near future. This is because South Africa is extensively serving as dumping ground for e-waste.

Some Major Players of Electronics Recycling Market Are:

Eco-Tech Environmental Services Inc.

American Retroworks Inc.

AERC Recycling Solutions

Dlubak Glass Company

MBA Polymers Inc.

Universal Recyclers Technologies

CRT Recycling Ltd.

Fortune Plastic & Metal Inc.

Sims Metal Management Limited

A2Z Group

Electronics Recycling Market Segmentation by Types:

Steel

Tin

Nickel

Aluminum

Copper

Zinc

Gold

Silver

Plastic Resins

Electronics Recycling Market Segmentation by Applications:

Computers

Mobile Phones

Other

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of Electronics Recycling create from those of established entities?

