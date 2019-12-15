Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Cost, Size, Gross Margin Analysis 2019-2025

Know About Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market:

Electrophoresis is a technique to separate and purify macromolecules, especially nucleic acids and proteins, which differ in charge, size, or conformation. It is one of the most widely-used techniques in molecular biology and biochemistry. The separation of molecules is done, according to the size and electric charge of a molecule. The technique has been well-known, as the preferred method for both research and routine applications, due to its ability for quantifying and detecting minute traces of wide range of biomolecules in a mixture, including carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and amino acids. Several physical properties of bio-molecules such as molecular weight, isoelectric point, and biological activity can be determined through electrophoresis.

Geographically, North America is the leading market for electrophoresis equipment and supplies and is forecast to sustain a strong demand. The North America market is driven by innovation in electrophoresis techniques, the acceptance of new technologies, and a procedural (usage pattern) shift towards combination techniques. The Asia Pacific market for electrophoresis equipment and supplies is projected to expand at the most robust rate because of the overall development in healthcare infrastructure and research facilities in this region.

Top Key Manufacturers in Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market:

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

General Electric Company

Hoefer Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH

C.B.S Scientific Company Inc.

SEBIA

Regions Covered in the Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Proteins (Diagnostics)

Microbial Detection

Hemoglobin Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Gel Electrophoresis (GE)

Capillary Electrophoresis (CE)