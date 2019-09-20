Electrophoresis Technology Market 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2025

Bio-Rad

Danaher

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fischer

Agilent Technologies

Sigma-Aldrich

Electrophoresis is a separation technique that allows migration of charged particles under electric field effect. It is caused by presence of charged surface between particle surface and surrounding fluid.

This technique is broadly used in chemistry for separating molecules by size, charge, or binding affinity. This technique has found an intensive denomination in DNA foot-printing and plasmid analysis for understanding of antibiotics resistant bacteria.

This technique is broadly used in chemistry for separating molecules by size, charge, or binding affinity. This technique has found an intensive denomination in DNA foot-printing and plasmid analysis for understanding of antibiotics resistant bacteria.

In 2018, the global Electrophoresis Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025. Medical Care Market by Applications:

Laboratories

Pharmaceuticals

Hospitals

Biotechnology

Others (Research Organization and Academic Institutions) Medical Care Market by Types:

Diagnostic

Research

Quality Control