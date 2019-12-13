Electrophysiology (EP) Laboratory Devices Market Size 2020: Segmentation and Global Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

An electrophysiology (EP) laboratory is an operating room or a theatre equipped with high-tech equipment used in the treatment of cardiovascular problems such as arrhythmia, fibrillation, congestive heart failure and stroke among others. EP lab offers patients the opportunity to have their arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, tested, diagnosed and treated. An irregular heartbeat can lead to heart complications, fatigue, congestive heart failure or stroke. The EP lab focuses on the electrical function of the heart and treats various conditions on the spot..

Electrophysiology (EP) Laboratory Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Angiodynamic

Asahi Intecc

GE Healthcare

Esaote

Berlin Heart

Alere

Nihon Kohden

Deltex Medical Group

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips and many more. Electrophysiology (EP) Laboratory Devices Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Electrophysiology (EP) Laboratory Devices Market can be Split into:

X-Ray Systems

3D Mapping Systems

EP Recording Systems

Remote Steering Systems

Intracardiac Echocardiography Systems

Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation Generators. By Applications, the Electrophysiology (EP) Laboratory Devices Market can be Split into:

Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Companies

Laboratories

Contract/Clinical/Commercial Research Organizations

Government/Academic Organizations