Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) Market 2019: Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

Global "Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) Market for 2019-2024.

About Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP):

An electrostatic precipitator (ESP) is a filtration device that removes fine particles, like dust and smoke, from a flowing gas using the force of an induced electrostatic charge minimally impeding the flow of gases through the unit.

Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) Market Manufactures:

Wet type

Dry type

Cement

Mining

Pulp and Paper

Environment-protection policies emphasize the importance of better air quality and air pollution control, something achievable to a great extent with the use of electrostatic precipitators. The purpose of this industry is higher efficiency numbers, especially in coal-fired power generation. Increased adoption of newer technologies and subsequent renovation by existing power plants bring numerous opportunities for this market in the future. Since demand for coal-fired power plant is going to shrink.

In general, Asia is the leader of global electrostatic precipitator market. The reason of it is the addition of a lot of electric utility in China and other emerging countries in this region. And India, where coal-fired generation occupies a majority segment of the overall power generation mix, is also expected a huge demand. Meanwhile, the new market for ESPs is likely to be shrinking in Europe and USA.

The downstream industries of electrostatic precipitator are mainly power generation, cement, mining and pulp and paper industry. In recent years, the governments of developed countries enact more and more environment-protection policy, and the demand for electrostatic precipitator will correspondingly decrease.

Although sales of electrostatic precipitator bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the electrostatic precipitator field hastily.

The worldwide market for Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 7110 million US$ in 2024, from 5420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.