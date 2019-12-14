Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

About Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides:

Elemental sulphur based pesticides are pesticides which contain elemental sulphur. Elemental sulphur is one of the oldest fungicides and pesticides. Elemental sulphur based pesticides are pesticides are common fungicides for grapes, strawberry, many vegetables and several other crops.

Major Types covered in the Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market report are:

Others Scope of Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides Market:

Elemental sulphur based pesticides industry has high technology barrier and is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world elemental sulphur based pesticides industry. The main market players are Syngenta, BASF, Bayer Garden, Adama, Sulphur Mills and Nufarm. The poduction of elemental sulphur based pesticides will increase to 9377 MT in 2017 from 7459 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 4.69%. Global elemental sulphur based pesticides capacity utilization rate remained at around 81.62% in 2016.

In consumption market, the global consumption market of elemental sulphur based pesticides increases with application field growth. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 57.40% of the global consumption volume in total.

The major raw materials for elemental sulphur based pesticides are sulphur and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of elemental sulphur based pesticides. The production cost of elemental sulphur based pesticides is also an important factor which could impact the price of elemental sulphur based pesticides. The elemental sulphur based pesticides manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

The worldwide market for Elemental Sulphur based Pesticides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.1% over the next five years, will reach 80 million US$ in 2024, from 80 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.