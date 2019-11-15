Elevator and Escalator Market by 2024 Worldwide Growth Opportunities Recent Trends Forecast by Types and Application to 2024

The worldwide “Elevator and Escalator Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.
Short Details of Elevator and Escalator Market Report – An Elevator, also called Lift in British English, is a type of transport equipment that efficiently carries passengers or freight between the levels of multistory building. Most modern elevators are propelled by electric motors, with the aid of a counterweight, through a system of cables and sheaves (pulleys). By opening the way to higher buildings, the elevator played a decisive role in creating the characteristic urban geography of many modern cities, especially in the United States, and promises to fill an indispensable role in future city development.In generally, elevators include the escalators and the moving walkways. An escalator is a moving staircase used as transportation between floors or levels in subways, buildings, and other mass pedestrian areas. A moving walkway or moving sidewalk, travelator, is a slow moving conveyor mechanism that transports passengers across a horizontal or inclined plane over a short to medium distance. The different between the escalator and the moving walkway is the former has stairs and the latter is a flat or slant apron without stairs.
Global Elevator and Escalator market competition by top manufacturers
- Otis
- Schindler Group
- ThyssenKrupp
- Kone
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Toshiba
- Hitachi
- Fujitec
- Hyundai
- Yungtay Engineering
- Canny Elevator
- Volkslift
- Syney Elevator
- Sicher Elevator
- SJEC
- Guangri Elevator
- Hangzhou XiOlift
- Edunburgh Elevator
- Suzhou Diao
- CNYD
- Meilun Elevator
- IFE Elevators
- Joylive Elevator
- Dongnan Elevator
The Scope of the Report:
The Elevators and Escalators market is very concerted market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 83% of the total revenue in 2017.
The leading manufactures mainly are Otis, Schindler, ThyssenKrupp, Kone and Mitsubishi Electric. Otis is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 16.3% in 2017. The next is Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.
There are mainly three type product of Elevators and Escalators market: Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkway.
Geographically, the global Elevators and Escalators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. China held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 66.82% in 2017. The next is Europe.
The worldwide market for Elevator and Escalator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 35700 million US$ in 2024, from 34000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Elevator and Escalator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Elevator and Escalator Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Elevator and Escalator Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Elevator and Escalator Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Elevator and Escalator by Country
5.1 North America Elevator and Escalator Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Elevator and Escalator Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Elevator and Escalator Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Elevator and Escalator by Country
8.1 South America Elevator and Escalator Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Elevator and Escalator Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Elevator and Escalator Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Elevator and Escalator by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Elevator and Escalator Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Elevator and Escalator Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Elevator and Escalator Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Elevator and Escalator Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Elevator and Escalator Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Elevator and Escalator Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
