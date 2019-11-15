Elevator and Escalator Market by 2024 Worldwide Growth Opportunities Recent Trends Forecast by Types and Application to 2024

Short Details of Elevator and Escalator Market Report – An Elevator, also called Lift in British English, is a type of transport equipment that efficiently carries passengers or freight between the levels of multistory building. Most modern elevators are propelled by electric motors, with the aid of a counterweight, through a system of cables and sheaves (pulleys). By opening the way to higher buildings, the elevator played a decisive role in creating the characteristic urban geography of many modern cities, especially in the United States, and promises to fill an indispensable role in future city development.In generally, elevators include the escalators and the moving walkways. An escalator is a moving staircase used as transportation between floors or levels in subways, buildings, and other mass pedestrian areas. A moving walkway or moving sidewalk, travelator, is a slow moving conveyor mechanism that transports passengers across a horizontal or inclined plane over a short to medium distance. The different between the escalator and the moving walkway is the former has stairs and the latter is a flat or slant apron without stairs.

Global Elevator and Escalator market competition by top manufacturers

Otis

Schindler Group

ThyssenKrupp

Kone

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

Hitachi

Fujitec

Hyundai

Yungtay Engineering

Canny Elevator

Volkslift

Syney Elevator

Sicher Elevator

SJEC

Guangri Elevator

Hangzhou XiOlift

Edunburgh Elevator

Suzhou Diao

CNYD

Meilun Elevator

IFE Elevators

Joylive Elevator

Dongnan Elevator



The Scope of the Report:

The Elevators and Escalators market is very concerted market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 83% of the total revenue in 2017.

The leading manufactures mainly are Otis, Schindler, ThyssenKrupp, Kone and Mitsubishi Electric. Otis is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 16.3% in 2017. The next is Schindler and ThyssenKrupp.

There are mainly three type product of Elevators and Escalators market: Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walkway.

Geographically, the global Elevators and Escalators market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. China held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 66.82% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for Elevator and Escalator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 35700 million US$ in 2024, from 34000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Elevator and Escalator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Elevator (Vertical)

Escalator

Moving Walkway By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential Area

Commercial Office

Transportation Hub Area