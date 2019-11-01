Embedded Security Product Market 2024 Analysis by Size, Profits, Share and Growth Rate

About Embedded Security Product:

In this internet age, identity theft, intellectual property protection, and financial account and payment protection are key concerns to both consumers and designers. To keep everything safe, many systems employ security measures such as data encryption and physical shielding to prevent hackers and other malicious activities from accessing data, financial information, or even intellectual property. Even the simple car door entry key/ignition key has become more secure with embedded processors running challenge and response authentication to prevent vehicle theft. Furthermore, the movement to smarten the energy grid will also escalate the demand for secure communications to prevent hackers or terrorists from wreaking havoc on the power grid. This report studies the Embedded Security Product market, including Secure Element and Embedded SIM, Hardware Security Module, Trusted Platform Module, and Hardware Tokens.

Embedded Security Product Market Key Players:

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon

STMicroelectronics

Gemalto

IDEMIA

Thales e-Security

Inc.

Beijing HuaDa ZhiBao Electronic System

Renesas

Micro Focus Atalla

Microchip

Samsung

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

Inside Secure

IBM

Utimaco

Swift Embedded Security Product market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Embedded Security Product has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Embedded Security Product Market Types:

Secure Element and Embedded SIM

Hardware Security Module

Trusted Platform Module

Hardware Tokens Embedded Security Product Market Applications:

Mobile Security

Automotive

Banking, Transport, Pay-TV & ID

Wearables

Security in IoT Connectivity

Others Scope of the Report:

Of the major players of Embedded Security Product, NXP Semiconductors maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. NXP Semiconductors accounted for 16.35 % of the Global Embedded Security Product revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 16.13 %, 12.50 % including Infineon and STMicroelectronics.

On the basis of product type, the Secure Element and Embedded SIM segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 65.09 % revenue share in 2017.

In the applications, the Mobile Security and Banking, Transport, PayTV & ID segment were estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 56.26 % in 2017. But the Wearables and Security in IoT Connectivity are expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025, due to the rapid growth demand of smart things, smart home and smart city.

The worldwide market for Embedded Security Product is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 7260 million US$ in 2024, from 5010 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Embedded Security Product in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.