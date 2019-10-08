 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Emergency Lighting Market Report: Geographical Landscape and Its Growth Prospects Over Coming Years Till 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

Global Emergency Lighting Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Emergency Lighting Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Emergency Lighting industry. Emergency Lighting Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

This report studies the Emergency Lighting market. An emergency light is a battery-backed lighting device that switches on automatically when a building experiences a power outage. Emergency lights are standard in new commercial and high occupancy residential buildings, such as college dormitories. Most building codes require that they be installed in older buildings as well.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Emergency Lighting market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Philips
  • Schneider
  • MPN
  • Acuity Brands
  • Ventilux and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Emergency Lighting market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Emergency Lighting in 2016.
  • In the industry, Philips profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Schneider and MPN ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 14.15%, 7.73% and 5.10% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
  • Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Emergency Lighting, including Self-Contained Power System, Central Power System and Hybrid Power System. And Self-Contained Power System is the main type for Emergency Lighting, and the Self-Contained Power System reached a sales volume of approximately 206.78 M Unit in 2016, with 51.37% of global sales volume.
  • The worldwide market for Emergency Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.4% over the next five years, will reach 6970 million US$ in 2024, from 4550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Emergency Lighting Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Self-Contained Power System
  • Central Power System
  • Hybrid Power System

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industry

    Emergency Lighting Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Emergency Lighting market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

