Emerging AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) Market | Report with Industry Analysis, Growth, Drivers, Limitations, Regions, Forecast

Industry Research Co. expert analysis report titled “Global AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with extraordinary abstract. This analysis report summaries AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) introduction, analysis by type, application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

Storage tanks are containers that hold liquids, compressed gases (gas tank; or in U.S.A pressure vessel, which is not typically labeled or regulated as a storage tank) or mediums used for the short- or long-term storage of heat or cold. The term can be used for reservoirs (artificial lakes and ponds), and for manufactured containers. The usage of the word tank for reservoirs is uncommon in American English but is moderately common in British English. In other countries, the term tends to refer only to artificial containers.

AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) market report carries topmost company profiles with business overview, types and application, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share (2017-2018). Major companies which drives the AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) industry are

CST Industries

McDermott

CIMC

Toyo Kanetsu

ISHII IRON WORKS

PermianLide

Motherwell Bridge

Fox Tank

Polymaster

Highland Tank

General Industries

Pfaudler

MEKRO. Furthermore, AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) report delivers sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018), market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) manufacturer market share in 2018, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate. AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) Report Segmentation: Market Segments by Type:

Hazardous for Flammable Liquids

Non-hazardous Content

Hazardous for Other Materials Market Segments by Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Water & Wastewater

Others Scope of AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) Market Report:

The classification of Above Ground Storage Tank includes Hazardous for Flammable Liquids, Hazardous for Other Materials and Non-hazardous Content. The proportion of Hazardous for Flammable Liquids in 2017 is about 57%.

RoW is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2017. Following North America, NA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 37%.

Market concentration degree is rather dispersion. CST Industries, McDermott, CIMC, Toyo Kanetsu, ISHII IRON WORKS, PermianLide, Motherwell Bridge, Fox Tank, Polymaster and Highland Tank are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for AST (Above Ground Storage Tank) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 3340.5 million US$ in 2024, from 3177.6 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.