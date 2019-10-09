Emerging LPG Cylinder Market Research Report 2019: Concentration Rate and forecast

LPG Cylinder Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. LPG Cylinder market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

LPG Cylinder market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

LPG Cylinder is a storage device that designed for the storing and transporting of liquefied petroleum gas.LPG cylinder has a huge variety of uses, most significantly domestic use. It is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, including caravans, camping and barbecues. Moreover, it is employed across many different sectors such as transportation, hot air balloons, construction, recreation, hospitality, agricultural, calefaction and fishing.

LPG cylinder industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world LPG cylinder industry. The main market players are Worthington Industries, Huanri, Hebei Baigong, Sahamitr Pressure Container and Mauria Udyog. The C of LPG cylinder will increase to 78563 K Units in 2018 from 58354 K Units in 2013 with average growth rate of 6.13%.

Due to the regulations in Europe, the LPG cylinder industry is relative concentrated, the manufacture technology of steel cylinder is highly mature, while the market of composite cylinder is in fast growth, which has been taking a noticeable market share for more than ten years. In 2017, the market share of steel cylinder is 60.17%, while the share of composite cylinder increased to 34.97%. The key factors that triggered the prosperity of composite cylinder market are: it is fifty per cent lighter than conventional steel cylinders; it is nonexplosive, translucent, non-corrosive and environment friendly.

The worldwide market for LPG Cylinder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the LPG Cylinder in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

LPG Steel Cylinders

LPG Composite Cylinders Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Kitchen and Domestic Use

Automotive Use